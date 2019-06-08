AU to honour KK

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THE African Union (AU) will honour Zambia’s former President Kenneth Kaunda for his significant support in the fight for independent Africa, the organisation’s representatives said in a statement on Thursday.

This comes after the Zambian authorities emphasised the fact that the 95-year-old pan-Africanist of note was the only African leader whose contribution to the liberation of the continent had not been recognised by the AU.