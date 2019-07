STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

AS ZAMBIA observes Heroes Day today, veteran politician and liberation fighter Sikota Wina says the African Union (AU) should confer a special recognition on Zambia’s first President Kenneth Kaunda for his role in the independence of several African countries.

Mr Wina contends Dr Kaunda has not been honoured by the AU the way he should have been.