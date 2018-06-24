AU financial weakness a shame – Lungu

JACK ZIMBA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Lungu says it is a shame that the African Union (AU) still receives outside funding for its programmes.

Mr Lungu said this when he met AU chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat at State House yesterday.

Mr Lungu and Mr Mahamat discussed various issues on continental trade and regional integration.

Commenting on the on-going institutional and financial reforms within the continental body, Mr Lungu said the reforms are long-overdue.

“We cannot claim to be independent as AU when we are funded by others. It’s a shame,” Mr Lungu said.

"We all agree that there has to be reforms to give the body more clout