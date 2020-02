CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

OVER 1,000 jobs will be created during the construction of the US$60 million multi-facility conference centre in Lusaka which will host the 2022 African Union (AU) heads of State and Government summit.

Construction of the over 4,000-seater capacity conference centre will create 1,000 indirect jobs and 500 direct ones.