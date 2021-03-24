Attempted resurrection ends in permanent death

MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Chipata

A 22-YEAR-OLD traditional healer, who is also a member of Zion Church in Chadiza district, has died in a botched stunt to resurrect after being buried alive.

James Sakala, apparently at his insistence, was allegedly buried by fellow congregants who included a pastor, Lawrence Daka.

Others accused of burying the traditional healer are Pearson Phiri and Patrick Daka. All are of Mtali village in Chief Mwangala’s area.

Eastern Province Commissioner of Police Geza Lungu told journalists yesterday that the incident happened on Sunday.

Mr Lungu said Sakala reportedly went to administer traditional medicine at Zion Church.

“After the church service around 14:00 hours on Sunday, Mr Sakala allegedly went into his spirits and CLICK TO READ MORE