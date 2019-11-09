News

Attacks shocking

November 9, 2019
1 Min Read
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu (left) talking to News Diggers managing editor Joseph Mwenda during the media conference at State House yesterday. PICTURE: SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE

YANDE SYAMPEYO, Lusaka
“MUCH as I understand that I am the current tenant at State House and I am susceptible to criticism, I am appalled at the amount of effort put in by you the media in seeing conflict between my political rivals and I,” President Edgar Lungu has said.
President Lungu says journalists should not be crusaders of conflict between political players but should provide a forum for public discourse and compromise.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

