Atlas Mara supporting 300,000 farmers

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

OVER 300,000 farmers under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) have been supported by Atlas Mara Bank in a quest to complement Government’s effort of ensuring food security in the country.

The bank is providing tailored services to input suppliers, collection of farmer contributions and payments to agro-dealers that are on FISP.

Country head for public sector and non-governmental organisations Helen Lunda said the bank is participating in making payments to farmers for sale of their produce through the Food Reserve Agency (FRA).

“This is done through collection of farmer deposits through e-voucher in excess of 200,000 farmers and facilitating payments to more than CLICK TO READ MORE