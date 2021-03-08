Atlas Mara preaches safety amid COVID

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

ATLAS Mara Bank will continue to identify opportunities on the digital channel to provide safe and efficient services to customers amid COVID-19.

And Atlas Mara handed over the first house to Sonile Tembo from Livingstone under the Atlas Mara Bank, Nkwashi and Lafarge ‘Dream House Promotion’ dubbed ‘3 houses, 3 ways to win’.

Managing director James Koni said the bank is at the forefront of the digital banking evolution and has witnessed several people adopting the platforms.

"One of our goals as Atlas Mara Bank is to recognise the immense opportunities the digital revolution offers and the impact it has on the day-to-day transactions as our customers use our products and services such as the instant Salary Advance on mobile and the newly-introduced website online application, which allows participation in the promotion 24/7 from the comfort of your home or