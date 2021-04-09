Atlas Mara lectures financial literacy

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, TRYNESS TEMBO

Lusaka

PROMOTING financial literacy will enable citizens to make sound investment and avoid debt, Atlas Mara Bank chief executive officer James Koni has said.

Mr Koni said this on Wednesday when the bank donated K30,000 to Centre for Infectious Disease Research in Zambia (CIDRZ) to support income-generating activities for tuberculosis (TB) community health workers based in Choma.

“We are empowering schools, youths and women with financial education for them to make sound financial decisions,” he said.

Mr Koni said the bank is offering solutions so that people can be financially independent.

He said inability to understand loan facilities that various banks are offering is contributing to people getting trapped in debt.

Mr Koni said to enjoy loan facilities, people need to understand the benefits and negative effects.

He urged citizens to embrace financial literacy so that they can be in a position to CLICK TO READ MORE