Atlas Mara Bank gets State salute

BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Solwezi

GOVERNMENT has commended Atlas Mara Bank for establishing presence in four districts in North-Western Province.

Currently, the bank has four branches in Zambezi, Kabompo, Mwinilunga and Solwezi.

North-Western Province Minister Nathaniel Mubukwanu said the move to establish branches in the region is a sign of the bank’s belief in the potential of the area to become an economic powerhouse of the country.

Mr Mubukwanu said this on Friday during the relaunch of the Atlas Mara Solwezi branch.

He said despite the socio-economic impact caused by coronavirus, the bank invested K350,000 to refurbish its Solwezi branch to give the community a good CLICK TO READ MORE