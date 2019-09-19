Atlas Mara assures clients

PRISCILLA MWILA, NANCY SIAME

Lusaka

ATLAS Mara Bank has assured its clients that it will restore the various disrupted services in the shortest possible time following the bailiff’s seizure.

Yesterday, service was disrupted at the bank “as a result of interference on the main server which hosts the core banking platform when bailiffs seized various properties at the financial institution”.

The bank failed to pay over US$949,000 which the Lusaka High Court ordered it to settle to Lusaka businessman Dimitrious Monokandilos.