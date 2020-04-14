ATI pumps $500m insurance cover to various sectors

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

AFRICAN Trade Insurance Agency (ATI) has provided over US$500 million in insurance cover to various sectors in a bid to attract investments through de-risking services.

ATI regional underwriter for southern Africa Pizzaro Lukhanda said in response to a press query that the organisation, which provides insurance to cover risks that investors, banks and others might face when doing business in Zambia and other member countries, has US$525 million in gross exposure in the mining, energy, agriculture and financial services sectors.

"In Zambia, we have been insuring projects that support Government's development objectives for over a