At the first sight of Edson Katete, Susan Sekeleti noticed a partner

HOW WE MET With CATHERINE MUMBA

Choma

WHEN Susan Sekeleti first saw Edson Katete, she heard a strong inner voice telling her that he was her Mr Right.

They have now been married for 19 years.

Susan, now aged 42, tried to supress the strong conviction within her at the time, but she later decided to trust God to bring it to pass.

Today, the couple is enjoying their marriage bliss and have been blessed with five children: Lusungu, Chisomo, Chawa, Blessings and Joyous.

Edson, who is an ordained pastor overseeing Bread of Life Church in Choma, was living in Garden Township and was a zone leader when he first met Susan.

That was in 1999. Susan, who was a member of Northmead Assembly of God lived in the same township