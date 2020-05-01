At 96 KK has no memoirs to his name

Dear editor,

FIRST republican President Kenneth Kaunda is 96. He left power 29 years ago at 67. One thing some people (like me) have over the years hoped for was to have his memoirs published. That would afford him a chance to tell his side of the story.

We would have learnt something about his take on what it was like leading an independence movement and the journey to nationhood, relations with his comrades, liberating the region, the economy, his motivation for the One Party State, the attempts to unseat him via military coups, and his peaceful handover of power, among others.

This far his legacy has been told by others and he has no control over what they say. Some fell out with him. Others were and are his staunch admirers. I have read a number of both versions and there are no prizes for guessing their take.

In 2011 when I spoke to one of his former aides, he told me Dr Kaunda’s memoirs were being worked on. That’s nine years ago.

In the end, we will all be left to make our judgement based on our experiences of his rule (if you were there) or on what has been written about him.

For a man whose legacy is a continental one, I think it’s quite amiss that he has no memoirs to his name. #Kaunda96.

REGINALD NTOMBA

Lusaka