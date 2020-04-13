At 60, Chambeshi looks back

CHISHIMBA BWALYA, Kalulushi

A MEMBER of the Zambia national football team that reached the quarter-finals at the 1988 Seoul Olympics after beating both Italy and Guatemala 4-0 and drawing 2-all with Iraq before falling 4-0 against West Germany, Beston Chambeshi’s name will securely have its place in history.

Chambeshi, who was also known as Quicksilver in his playing days, also won the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations on home soil in 2017 as a coach. He also led the team to the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Seoul, South Korea, where some believe a bit of tactical naivety on the part of Zambia led to the team’s elimination in the quarter-finals.

Chambeshi recently celebrated his 60th birthday. Sports Mail caught up with him to relive his time as both player and coach.

Born on April 4, 1960, Chambeshi began his football career as a schoolboy in 1977 at Mufulira’s Mutondo Stars. Three years later, Kabwe Warriors would acquire his services before he left them to join Strike Rovers in Ndola. But he only stayed at Rovers for a year before leaving in 1984 to join legendary side Nkana.

His move to Nkana at the time was a great opportunity for him as he became part of the team’s golden generation that went on to CLICK TO READ MORE