Associations play patient game

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, DIANA CHIPEPO

Lusaka

JUST like bars and nightclubs, sport was also hoping that it will get something the next time President Edgar Lungu gets to address the nation on COVID-19 and the related restrictions that have been in place.

Well, it got something, although not entirely the full package. Nonetheless, it is something to run with for now.

‘’This statement is very uplifting and we also look forward to the day when athletes will get back to the track and field as they have had a long wait,” Zambia Athletics president Elias Mpondela said.

In a statement issued by his special assistant for press and public relations, Isaac Chipampe, on Tuesday, President Edgar Lungu assured sports fans and associations that they will resume business once the Ministry of Sport, Youth and Child Development, in consultation with the Ministry of Health, write to assure that sports arenas are ready for action.

“We look forward to the day when sports will be CLICK TO READ MORE