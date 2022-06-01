Associations applaud increase of sports allocation

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

SPORTS associations have welcomed President Hakainde Hichilema’s announcement that Government will increase allocation to sports in next year’s national budget. Last Saturday during the Inter-Company Relay, the head of State announced that Government will increase funding to sports in the 2023 budget. He said sport is big business and the new dawn government wants to support sportsmen and women to earn a living using their talent. Hichilema said improved funding will enable sports federations to acquire equipment that will help improve the performance of sportsmen and women. In the 2022 national budget, Government allocated about K300 million to sport. In applauding the gesture, Zambia Athletics (ZA) president Elias Mpondela said increased allocation will spur sports development in the country. Mpondela said sports federations have been complaining about poor funding for a long time and it is good that the new dawn administration has shown commitment to transforming the sports industry. He said associations have been struggling with finances and most of them have even failed to procure equipment they need for them to operate smoothly. “For the first time, all the sports associations are receiving assistance from Government, we can’t complain. So far, as ZA, we have CLICK TO READ MORE