Assist farmers in identifying profitable crops

TRYNESS TEMBO, Mumbwa

MINISTRY of Agriculture principal farm management officer Henry Mungoma has urged extension officers to help farmers identify crops that are profitable to reduce poverty in rural areas.

Currently, there are about 2,400 extension officers across the country.

Mr Mungoma said in an interview recently that Government is providing support to extension officers so that they can reach out to farmers.

“We have a huge role in encouraging camps extension officers to meet farmers through farmer field schools, which are a sure way of empowering farmers with recommended practices that can help them improve their living conditions,” Mr Mungoma said.

“Our officers should be able to know which enterprise and crop farmers can venture into, which will give them reasonable returns. This can be done if the officers are well versed [in] the gross margins of profitable enterprises and CLICK TO READ MORE