Assembly unveil 2018 squad

CECILIA ZULU, Lusaka

NEWLY-PROMOTED Super Division side National Assembly have unveiled a 27-member squad for the 2018 season which gets underway on Saturday.

And Nakambala Leopards have beefed up the team with eight new players, among them former Zanaco defender Langson Kapumbu ahead of the 2018 season.

According to a list released by Assembly publicity secretary Jailus Siame in Lusaka yesterday, former Chipolopolo midfielder William Njovu is among the new players the club has registered for this year’s campaign.

Njobvu, a former Chipolopolo and under-20 star, has had stints with