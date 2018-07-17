‘Assaulted’ lawyer drags 2 cops to court

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka

A LUSAKA lawyer has sued two police officers for allegedly beating and verbally assaulting him during interrogation while he represented his client at police headquarters.

In a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court yesterday, Zevyanji Sinkala states that on June 1, this year, he was called in his capacity as an advocate of the High Court to accompany his client, Moses Mkandawire, for question at Police Headquarters.

He, however, alleged that upon arrival at the headquarters’ interrogation room, he was assaulted by two police officers, Steven Chiyona and Samuel Kangwa.

Mr Sinkala also alleged that the two officers used abusive language towards him in an attempt to stop