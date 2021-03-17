Aspiring candidates draw blank at ECZ

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

ASPIRING candidates in the August 12 general elections who sat Grade 12 examinations before 1999 are failing to verify their credentials online and can only do so manually in Lusaka, it has been learnt.

This came to light in Kitwe yesterday when some political office aspirants who wrote Grade 12 examinations in 1998 and 1996 failed to access their certificates online because they have not been captured by the system.

Perry Musonda, 40, a resident of Chililabombwe, who was found waiting to have his credentials verified, said he had been on the queue since Monday.

Mr Musonda, who wants to be a councillor for James Phiri ward in Chililabombwe, said he wrote his Grade 12 examinations in 1996 but that his results are not accessible online.

“I came here yesterday (Monda) but they told me to come today (yesterday) because my results are not online. They are saying the results have to be verified in Lusaka,” he said.

Explaining the situation, ECZ public relations specialist Nicholas Nkhuwa said the council is using online and CLICK TO READ MORE