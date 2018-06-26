Ask, you shall be given

HONE SIAME, Vubwi

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says his administration will remain open to citizens so that they can easily access information on matters of national interest to enhance Zambia’s democratic credentials.

And the Head of State has directed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services to ensure that people in rural areas access national media platforms such as the Zambia News and Information Service and Parliament Radio.

Speaking when he launched the Access to Solar Television for 500 Villages in Zambia project yesterday, President Lungu said Zambians can only make better decisions when they are well informed.

He said the launch of the K20 million China-funded project demonstrates Government’s commitment to its CLICK TO READ MORE