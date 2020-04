LUCY LUMBE, Livingstone

PEOPLE without access to soap and hand sanitiser should use ashes to wash their hands, acting Livingstone District Commissioner Harriet Kawina has advised.

Ms Kawina said ash is also helpful in preventing the spread of COVID-19 when used to wash hands.

She said this when she flagged off distribution of 500 bags of relief mealie-meal to 275 households in Chiyumbeyumbe in Livingstone by the Disaster Management and CLICK TO READ MORE