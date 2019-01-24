Asante boss mocks Zesco, Nkana

MATHEWS KABAMBA, MULWANDA LUPIYA and ALEX NJOVU

Kitwe, Ndola and Lusaka

ASANTE Kotoko chief executive officer George Amoako says the Ghanaians’ dominance over Zambian sides gives them confidence that they will overcome Zesco United and Nkana in the Confederation Cup group stage.

Amoako said in an interview from Kumasi yesterday that he respects Zambian teams but his team is targeting topping Group C, which also has Sudanese side Al Hilal.