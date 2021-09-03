As Bally sends his wishes

CHISHIMBA BWALYA, Lusaka

IN WHAT will be the first match since he was elected President, Hakainde Hichilema is hoping the new dawn he has been professing to the country can also spill over to Chipolopolo as they bid for an inaugural appearance at the World Cup.

President Hichilema has wished the national team a positive result in their match against Mauritania and encouraged them to put up a good fight. Zambia play the Lions of Chinguetti today at Olympic Stadium in what will be the beginning of their quest for a place at the 2022 World Cup, which will be held in Qatar. In a statement released by the President's special assistant for Press and Public Relations, Anthony Bwalya, yesterday, Mr Hichilema said he was expecting the Chipolopolo to claim a win away from home. "I am expectant and the people of Zambia are expectant that you will fly the Zambian flag high by bringing victory home," the statement read. Mr Hichilema expressed confidence that