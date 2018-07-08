As a Jonto again

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

FOLLOWING the release of his Wemungeli album in 2009, Jonto is back with his fourth album titled Sepe.

Jonto, who has recently released videos for three of his songs on the album, told the Weekend Mail that the new 16-track album is available online.

“Anyone who wants to buy my album can find it online, all songs and videos are there,” he said.

Most of the songs on the album were produced by Jerry Fingers and TK of Romaside Studios with Kekero and Kidman working on some.

“I maintained my old producers because they understand how I work and we have some good chemistry since inception, both TK and Jerry Fingers are behind my hits in my last three albums,” Jonto said.

Some of the songs on the album are I Miss You, Nsanje, Referee featuring Kidman, I Wonder, Namayo, Nobody, Ng’anga, Enjoy featuring Drifta Trek, Silyonse featuring Runnel, I Want It All, You Can Leave, Lunda featuring Mic Burner, Don’t Walk Away, Niyanganeko featuring Tommy D, Mwansa that features Willz and the title-track Sepe.

Jonto says the album has different mixes which include soul, danceable, conscious, club and love songs.

“So, after a very long break, I thought of giving my fans something different and you follow my music you will realise that this album is exceptional,” he says.

Jonto (real name Mainza Ndili) has put Walk Away, Silyonse, Sepe and Mwansa on video. The videos were produced by DJ Lo of Ikonik Music

“I just dropped a new video [ Sepe] some few weeks ago and I believe it will take over both local and integrational TV stations, it’s already doing massive rounds on social media with over 70,000 views on Facebook,” he said.

“I will be releasing more videos through this year, my message to my fans is they should expect nothing but the best from me and I love them all.” he said.

Jonto, known for songs like I Knew, Ngamwalinjebele, Anniversary, Ndalama, Do You Ever Miss Me, Mubumi Bwandi, Bossman and Wemungeli, came on the scene with the album Ndalama in 2005, then followed it up with As a Jonto before releasing Ndalama in 2009.