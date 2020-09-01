Artists’ K30m ready

ALEX NJOVU

Lusaka

NATIONAL Arts Council of Zambia (NAC) will start disbursing the K30 million empowerment fund to artists on September 30.

NAC director Maanka Chipindi said in an interview yesterday that his office has received overwhelming response from artists who want to access the money.

“We are targeting to disburse the funds on September 30. The deadline for applications is September 14,” he said.

Mr Chipindi said NAC started receiving applications two weeks ago and encouraged artists to continue applying.

“We have applications for all forms of art – dance, theatre, fashion and others,” he said.

Mr Chipindi said NAC has heightened awareness on the empowerment fund so that more artists can access the money.

“The K30 million is ready to be disbursed. We will look at the proposals we will receive and come up with a shortlist. We will check whether the projects are viable or not,” he said.

The money will be given as loans at nine percent interest rate.