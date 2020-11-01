Artists cry foul over empowerment funds

ON AUGUST 12, 2020, government gave K30 million as Presidential Arts Empowerment Funds to National Arts Council (NAC), which is the motherbody of all arts associations, to be given out to deserving artists as loans.

But no sooner had NAC released the names of successful loan beneficiaries than an avalanche of sentiments erupted on Zambia Contemporary Art WhatsApp group from visual artists on how irregularly the funds have been distributed.

Caleb Chisha broke the ice and posted, “Those who applied for the loans, how many were accepted in the visual arts?

“I can only see Innovation Link for Mr Chande Kapundu on the list, or maybe it’s the only one I know. The other is Afendi though I do not know who the artist is.”

Immediately, Gilbert Nsama joined in, “I have some concern here to all visual artists, regarding the call out of the exhibition (The Presidential Choral and Arts Festival) on 7th to 12th December 2020 at Heroes Stadium, Lusaka. They asked us

(visual artists) to participate in the event while they have refused to give us loans. What is the point of

us participating in the event because NAC doesn’t consider us? They know musicians not visual artists. It can

be better the NAC to go and ask the musicians to go and showcase their works as they are the ones getting the loans. They forget that we make the world [sic].”

Zenzele Chulu responded and somewhat opened a Pandora’s box: “Gilbert, we feel how you feel. Not

all is lost; in fact if we pull ourselves together, we can turn this fate into fortune.

“Visual Arts Council is larger than the loans; we can outsource mega grants which can propel us where we belong on the high pedestal of art development.

“Remember that it was NAC that diverted our major one time donor NORAD into distributing and sharing funding to all arts associations.

These funds were specifically earmarked for Art Academy without Walls project whose legacy we still enjoy today.

“History can recall. Unfortunately NORAD closed the funding programme amid this interference.

VAC empowered status inspired the formation of NAC and Ngoma Awards.

“It’s time we changed our cause of history once again, there’s a chance we can pursue opportunities which can bring back glory to VAC story.

[There’s] so much that VAC has done sometimes without realising the posterity value of success.

“Much of developments happening around VAC’s pivotal influence cannot be re-emphasised, artists have gained from VAC and have gone and grown.

Some simply have become big in their own universe. VAC must be proud to take stock of its human capital and if all came together, our resource base will be ten-fold, more than K30

million. If one percent Bill of Quantity Policy is put into effect, we don’t need loans, we will be the ones giving

loans.”

At this moment, Bowa Nsofwa came up with a suggestion. “NAC could have even done well by giving minimum amounts to each artist or group who made an effort to apply.

After all, this money was meant to help artists go through this Covid period.”

NAC received 1318 applications in total, requesting a sum of K390 million against the meager K30 million. And of the 156 visual arts and crafts applications, the arts mother body approved 26 projects to the tune of K5 million.

The scramble for the Presidential Arts Empowerment Fund clearly shows the need for Government to effectively fund the creative sector.

