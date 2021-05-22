Artistes mourn Mbala Mafia Twezi

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

A NUMBER of leading local artistes have this week been paying tribute to celebrity chef and singer Twezi, aka Mbala Mafia, who died on Tuesday.

Social media was flooded with messages expressing deep regret at his sudden death.

Twezi, born Eustace Sikazwe, was 35.

“It’s shocking, I can’t believe I’m sharing a farewell tribute to you friend! I’ll remember you as a vibrant person with many talents. Thank you for everything you were. May God comfort your family and closest friends, rest in peace Eustace Sikazwe, Chef Twezi, you will be dearly missed,” singer and songwriter Wezi posted on her Facebook page.

Rapper Slap Dee also posted a message expressing sadness alongside a picture of Twezi.

“We have lost a brother, friend, artist, super chef in one. What an amazing person and what a remarkable life I feel so lucky that I got to know him. Our prayers are with his family this tough and testing time. RIP Twezi aka Twetwe Burger, aka Solution,” he wrote.

Twezi adopted the moniker of Mbala Mafia after the release of an album by the same title in 2014 which had songs like So Nice, Not Right, Nthawi and Dream Girl.

In 2016, he travelled out to the United States, where he released a music video of his song Bumper to Bumper, which featured Oko Dodoo of Ghana.

The video was directed by Juice the Big Fellow from Digi Global Media in Atlanta, USA. And while there, he performed in Washington DC, at the University of North California and in Atlanta alongside Nigerian duo Bracket Music.

Apart from music, Twezi was passionate about his professional career as a chef. He launched his own TweTwe Burgers three years ago which became a favourite for many.

His love for cooking saw him become a celebrity chef for the likes of Miles Sampa and Mutale Mwanza.

In 2018 he initiated a programme called Two Chefs One Mission when he invited an American chef for an exchange programme.

Twezi, who described himself as unique, mature, smart and soothing, was born on March 15, 1986. He attended Mkandawire Primary School before proceeding to Arakan High School, then Munali Boys High School.

After high school, he proceeded to Zambia Insurance Business College Trust (ZIBCT), where he obtained a diploma in marketing – Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM). To satisfy his growing love for hospitality, he then did a diploma in Hotel Management at Hotel and Tourism Training Trust (HTTI) before embarking on a degree in the same field. The Weekend Mail was unable to establish whether he had completed his degree programme at Livingstone International University in Tourism Business Management.

His music career started way back in 2000 with his first single being in 2003 under Sling Beats.