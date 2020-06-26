Artistes in K30m music to the ear

STEVEN MVULA

Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has approved a K30 million youth empowerment scheme targeting artistes countrywide.

President Edgar Lungu announced the development yesterday when he updated the nation on the COVID-19 situation.

The head of State said the National Arts Council, under the Ministry of Tourism and Arts, will implement the empowerment programme.

"I implore the Zambian youth to take keen interest in participating and profiting from different empowerment programmes instead of protesting in the bush," President Lungu said.