GILCHRIST MUSOLO and YANDE SYAMPEYO, Lusaka

IN A rare noble cause, artistes have united to speak out against the spate of instant justice mobs which have characterised the country leaving scores of innocent people dead in the wake of gas attacks.

The celebs have called for an immediate stop to the gruesome murders because the vice can set the country on 'fire'.