Artisanal sector can put money in people’s pockets

LUCY LUMBE, Lusaka

THE artisanal sector has capacity to promote sustainable tourism and contribute to economic growth.

Wayi Wayi Art Studio and Gallery co-founder Agnes Yombwe said this can be done through the creation of tourism products that showcase the country’s rich cultural heritage.

Mrs Yombwe said in an interview recently that if well harnessed, traditional teachings can contribute to job creation.

“Zambia has a rich history which is transmitted from generation to generation through symbols, storytelling, dance, and ceremonies. Traditional teachers, mostly women, are faced with many problems such as unemployment and a lack of knowledge about how they can use the art and CLICK TO READ MORE