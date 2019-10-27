Arrows, Zesco battle for top slot

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

WITH in-form Zesco United breathing down their necks, leaders Red Arrows cannot afford to drop points when they face Lusaka Dynamos at Sunset Stadium today as the Super Division enters Week Eight.

Kansanshi Dynamos face their biggest test so far when they host champions Zesco while Patrick Phiri will face his former employers when Lumwana Radiants host Forest Rangers.

Having been handed a one-match ultimatum, judgement day has come early for Green Buffaloes coach Bilton Musonda, who has to beat Nkwazi or READ MORE