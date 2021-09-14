Arrows, Zanaco confident of finishing well

ROBINSON KUNDA, ELIZABETH CHATUVELA

Lusaka

ZANACO coach Kelvin Kaindu and his Red Arrows counterpart, Chishi Mbewe, are confident that their teams will progress to the second round of CAF inter-club competitions after registering wins in the first legs.

Zanaco comfortably beat Akonangui of Equatorial Guinea 2-0 away to move one step into the second round while Arrows edged Young Buffaloes of Eswatini 2-1 at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Kaindu said winning away is a good start but it should not make the team relax.

“I think it was a good result for us, it is never easy to get a victory when you play away from home especially when you are given the reception that we were given,” Kaindu said.

“The reception was not okay before and after the match but on the pitch we did our best and for us to get two goals without conceding is a plus for the team.”

He said the Bankers are enjoying a huge advantage after scoring two unanswered goals.

“We will still be playing at home and CLICK TO READ MORE