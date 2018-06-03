Arrows walk out of Nkana

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Nkana Stadium

NKANA 3 ARROWS 2 (ABANDONED)

RED Arrows yesterday walked off the pitch moments before the end of their match in protest against Nkana’s third goal with the scores tied at 2-2.Nkana had scored what looked the winner in injury time through striker Idris Mbombo, who headed in Gift Zulu’s cross but Arrows players thought it was from an offside position.

But when referee Matteo Ngulube insisted the goal was legitimate, the airmen trooped out of the stadium.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/