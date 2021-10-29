Arrows survive scare to edge Prison

BENEDICT TEMBO, President Stadium, Kabwe

LEOPARDS 0

ARROWS 1

PRISON Leopards felt deceived by themselves after outplaying Zambia’s representatives in the Confederation Cup, Red Arrows, in this MTN rescheduled Week Eight encounter. Arrows utilised their only realistic opportunity in the 19th minute from a set piece. A Sadam Phiri corner was flicked by George Simbayambaya and finished off by Alidor Katebe.

Then Leopards, who were dominant both in stature and possession, took the game to the Airmen, who had goalkeeper Ken Mumba to thank for his heroic saves. Leopards played like a team sitting atop the Super Division standings as they had the Airmen chasing their shadows throughout the 94 minutes of the match. It was only Arrows’ second victory this season and they now have seven points from six matches, while the result pushed Prison to the bottom of the log with five points.

"It is a painful loss," Zambia Correctional Service Deputy Commissioner General Bwalya Kuyomba summed up the mood in the aftermath of the game, which has left his team stranded near