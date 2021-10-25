Arrows storm pre-group stage

BENEDICT TEMBO, Lusaka

Arrows 0 1º de Agosto 0

(Arrows qualify on 1-0 aggregate) RED Arrows technical director Osward Mutapa is relieved by his team’s qualification for the pre-group stage of the Confederation Cup following a barren draw against Clube Desportivo 1º de Agosto in Luanda yesterday. James Chamanga’s goal in the first leg at Heroes National Stadium on Saturday was all Arrows needed to qualify for the play-offs. Arrows, who go through on 1-0 aggregate, will now wait for the outcome of the draws which will pit them against teams which have been eliminated from the Champions League. The Airmen suffered a setback when their topman Alidor Kayembe was adjudged to be COVID-19-positive and was knocked out. Speaking after the final whistle, Mutapa said the COVID-19 test was suspicious and accused the hosts of using it to disadvantage them. Mutapa said the match against 1º de Agosto was very tough. Arrows had two clear-cut chances in the first half through Crispin Sakulanda and Allasane Diarra but the two players failed to convert. At the start of the second half, Mutapa rested Joseph Phiri and Sakulanda for Ricky Banda and Edward Tembo 1º de Agosto came charging at Arrows in search of the equaliser but Arrows held their own.

Towards the end of the match, Felix Bulaya went in for Diarra, who sustained