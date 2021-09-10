Arrows sneak into fourth

CHEWE KALIWILE, Lusaka

RED Arrows moved into fourth position on the Women’s National League log standings after beating Queens Academy 2-0 in a rescheduled Week Four match played at Queensmead Stadium in Lusaka on Wednesday. Arrows, who have now won four games in a row, were on top of things from the start of the game but failed to penetrate the disciplined Queens backline.

The 'Air ladies' could have taken the lead through Grace Chanda, who negotiated her way past three defenders but her shot hit the post on 20 minutes. Few minutes later, Mary Wilombe, who was the fans' favourite also hit the post after firing from outside the box. With just six minutes before half-time, Arrows were awarded a free-kick by referee Eric Jere after Wilombe was dropped by Joyce Banda at the edge and her resultant shot went out. Arrows continued with their aggression in the second half but they were not accurate enough in front of the goal post. However, Chanda broke the deadlock on the half-hour mark after firing from outside the box to score her 22nd goal from 14 matches this season. Queens could have levelled a few minutes later through Banda but her shot was comfortably saved by Arrows goalkeeper Dyness Mulenga. The Air ladies sealed their victory with 15 minutes to full-time through Wilombe, who tapped in a Chanda cross.