Arrows seek advantage over Agosto

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

SUPER League side Red Arrows have to momentarily forget about their domestic front today when they face Angolan side Primeiro de Agosto in the CAF Confederation Cup first round first leg at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka. From the five league games played so far, Arrows have won only one, lost three and drawn once. The Airmen have also allowed seven goals, which is not a good sign going into today’s match against Agosto, seasoned campaigners in CAF competitions.

However, Arrows have been ambitious in the CAF matches and may just stun Agosto today. The team, which eliminated Young Buffaloes of eSwatini in the preliminary round, won their home match 2-1 and played to a goalless draw in Mbabane to advance on a 2-1 aggregate. If they are to win today's match, Arrows need to organise their defence and also ensure that they get as many goals to lessen the pressure going into the second leg encounter next week in Luanda. Agosto, who were on bye in the preliminaries, are not new to Zambian football, having eliminated Green Eagles from the Champions League in 2019.The Angolans beat Eagles 2-1 at National Heroes Stadium with the Tonka Twende Boys beating them 1-0 in Luanda. Agosto, however,