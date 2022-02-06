ARROWS ROAR BACK

CHISHIMBA BWALYA, Nkoloma Stadium,Lusaka

ARROWS 2 KONKOLA 2

LEADERS Red Arrows have never lost a league game since October 9 last year, but it nearly happened here yesterday. Two second-half goals from Konkola Blades with only 11 minutes of play left looked like the decider before Arrows drew themselves level six minutes from time. The draw stretches their unbeaten run to 17 matches, a period in which they have won 10 games to build a five-point lead at the summit. However, all good things come to an end, including an unbeaten run. Well, at least that is how it looked when Tapson Kaseba doubled Blades’ lead on 79 minutes after an own goal by Arrows defender Nickson Mubili on 57 minutes separated the two sides. But the home side rallied back into the game, with Joseph Phiri pulling one back on 88 minutes before Saddam Phiri levelled with virtually the last kick of the game in the 94th minute. “I’ll give credit to the players,” Arrows coach Chisi Mbewe said. “We knew that it was going to be a very tough game. I am so happy the way we fought. I feel that’s the way champions fight if you are to achieve what you want.” Blades assistant coach Stanley Chapa, like many of the supporters, was not happy with the final outcome. “It’s really painful and we couldn’t believe that it has happened, especially the last six minutes,” he said. “[But] there’s nothing we can do, it has happened.” For all their late heroics, Arrows had a dominant first half. If fate had it their way, they would have been three goals up after 15 minutes. Alassane Diarra saw his effort tipped over the bar before two strikes by James Chamanga were ruled out. Blades, who had retained the same team that earned a draw against Zanaco, silenced the home crowd with a goal, which CLICK TO READ MORE