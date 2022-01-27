Arrows hit back at ‘sore losers’ Nkana

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

AS the fallout from the Saturday event at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka continues, Red Arrows have hit back at Nkana, accusing the Kitwe side of being sore losers and failing to accept that they lost the match fair and square. Nkana, looking to close the gap on leaders Arrows, were stunned 3-0 by the hosts, leading to fan disorder. But even before that, there were interruptions to the match, with both teams turning up in the same colours. Nkana chief executive officer Kelvin Mutafu accused Arrows of being unreasonable hosts and further suggested that the Zambia Air Force (ZAF) side was probably after causing the abandonment of the match so at they could walk away with free three points. But Arrows media officer Mischeck Kalembwe said in a statement that the league is still open and Nkana should move on instead of making unfounded allegations. Kalembwe termed the allegations from Nkana insensitive and provocative, showing the highest level of arrogance and lack of mutual respect by the Wusakile outfit. He said Nkana should take responsibility for causing the unnecessary drama and chaos from the dressing room to the pitch as witnessed by all those in attendance and on camera. "We therefore call on Nkana to be strong and magnanimous enough to