Arrows given jolt

BENEDICT TEMBO, MULWANDA LUPIYA

Choma, Ndola

THE manner in which Red Arrows came from two goals down to salvage a point against a rather ‘Sharp’ Konkola Blades the previous weekend suggested that this is their year for them to add another league title to their one and only secured in 2004.

But last weekend’s 2-0 loss to Green Eagles in Choma has somewhat exposed the team’s frailties after going 17 games unbeaten.

To his credit, coach Chisi Mbewe has taken note.

“The situation is saying something to us especially that we are remaining with 11 games,” Mbewe said. “We don’t need to be reluctant. We have been relaxed because we have been winning matches, but this is a wake-up call.”

Following Sunday's loss, Arrows now lead the Super League table by only four points with momentum now shifting to