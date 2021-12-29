Arrows given all-clear to play Zanaco

ROBINSON KUNDA, MATHEWS KABAMBA, Lusaka, Kitwe

AFTER the cancellation of their previous two fixtures after some members of the team returned positive results for coronavirus, Red Arrows have been given the all-clear to play their rescheduled Super League match against Zanaco this Friday in Lusaka. Arrows were initially scheduled to host Indeni at Nkoloma Stadium on December 19 in a Super League Week 17 encounter, but the match was cancelled after a number of players and officials in the Airmen camp tested positive for COVID-19. The Zambia Air Force-sponsored side also had another match against Zanaco pushed forward for the same reasons and this is the same fixture that is on this Friday. Arrows communications officer Misheck Kalembwe said in an interview in Lusaka yesterday that the team has now been cleared to play against the Bankers. Kalembwe said the team resumed full training on Monday after most players reacted negative to COVID -19 tests. "We are good now, squad is at 95 percent and full training resumed yesterday (Monday)," Kalembwe said. "So far we are encouraged and we are grateful to our medical team for professionally managing the situation." When Arrows' match against Indeni was cancelled, the Ndola-based side cried foul and doubted the authenticity of results. Indeni chairman Stephen Lilongwe described the postponement of the match as unfair, more especially that his team had already travelled to Lusaka and were only informed about the cancellation of the match late in the night. Lilongwe also suggested that the postponement was meant to see the outcome of the game between Zanaco and Zesco as teams sought to secure ABSA Cup slots. However, Kalembwe urged Indeni to check with Football House if they were in doubt over the COVID-19 cases at the club. Despite having two games in hand, Arrows have already secured qualification to the ABSA Cup as they sit in fifth place after the first round of games. The other game that has been cancelled this season because of the pandemic was a Week 17 encounter between Prison Leopards and Kafue Celtic. Meanwhile, despite their inconsistencies and coach Mumamba Numba wanting to reinforce