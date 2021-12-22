Arrows down again

MATHEWS KABAMBA,Kitwe

THE threat of major disruptions to the top flight season owing to COVID–19 is growing with a third match now being put off to a later date owing to an outbreak. At the weekend, the match between Kafue Celtic and Prison Leopards was put on ice after it was reported that there was a rise in COVID–19 cases in the Prisons camp while Indeni's match against Red Arrows also failed to take off on the same grounds. Today, fans were set to be treated to a match between Arrows and Zanaco but the game has become the latest to be moved to a later date owing to COVID–19. In a circular dated December 18, 2021 addressed to the concerned clubs, league manager Brian Mulenga has stated that the game will be played on a date to be announced. "We have postponed the rescheduled Week 13 match between Red Arrows and Zanaco originally scheduled for Wednesday, 22nd December 2021 to a later date due to an outbreak of COVID-19 amongst the players and staff of Red Arrows," he said. Mulenga said to ensure teams like Zanaco clear the backlog of fixtures, their match against Kabwe Warriors has been brought forward to tomorrow. "Instead we will bring forward from the 29th of December 2021 and play on 23rd December 2021 the rescheduled Week 14 fixture Kabwe Warriors vs Zanaco," he said. "This will allow both teams to clear their backlog and settle the question of ABSA Cup qualification for Kabwe Warriors as expeditiously as possible." Football House will need to come up with the list of teams that will play the ABSA Cup but this can only be concluded with all teams having reached the 17-game mark. This is not the first time COVID–19 is posing a threat to the local league. In 2020, the pandemic hit hard, with Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) being forced to end the league at Week 27. This season, the association has shown resolve to ensure the league is complete. Aside from calling on