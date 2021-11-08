Arrows’ dominance continues

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

ONCE again Red Arrows showed their prowess on the local scene after thumping Green Eagles to lift the Independence Challenge 10’s championship in Lusaka.

Not only did Arrows stun Eagles, but also saw off competition from 16 teams, among them two Zimbabwean sides, to continue with their dominance locally.

The airmen have been the dominant force in local rugby in the last decade and have easily swept all the silverware that have come their way.

The success in the Independence Challenge brought the number of trophies Arrows have bagged this season to three.

Prior to lifting the Independence Challenge in the Lusaka Showgrounds, Arrows had already conquered in the National Rugby League and Mufulira Sevens Championship.

Arrows have won the league title for a record eighth consecutive time.

Veteran Terry Kaushiku, his younger sibling Lawrence and Edmond Himayuwa were the architects of the CLICK TO READ MORE