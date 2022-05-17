Arrows coach proposes SA, Tanzania camping

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

COACH Chisi Mbewe has proposed that Red Arrows should camp in South Africa or Tanzania to prepare for the 2022/2023 CAF Champions League and MTN Super League. Mbewe said in an interview over the weekend that he prefers the two destinations because they have formidable teams that could help Arrows prepare adequately for Africa's premier club competition. Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates among others are some of the formidable teams in South Africa while Simba Sport Club and Young Africans stand out in Tanzania. "I have been to Tanzania, where I am doing my CAF A coaching course, and I must say it's an ideal place for us to camp, and South Africa, too," Mbewe said. "We need the atmosphere in these two countries to help the players get used to playing before huge crowds as such is expected in the Champions League." Arrows are returning to the CAF Champions League for the first time in 17 years. Arrows reached the second round in 2005 after losing 9-1 on aggregate to Nigerian outfit Enyimba. Mbewe also said the technical bench will work hard to defend the Super League title as directed by Zambia Air Force commander Colin Barry. He said Arrows are aware of the competition ahead and will prepare adequately to make the command happy. "To achieve this, we will also need quality preparations with renowned teams," Mbewe said. He said Arrows are