Arrows clinch title in emphatic style

CHISHIMBA BWALYA, Nkoloma Stadium Lusaka

ARROWS 4 CHAMBISHI 1

CHISI Mbewe was only a player in 2004 when a Mathews Phiri-led Red Arrows side won the Super League. James Chamanga, then at National Assembly, was just about to launch his career. Yesterday, both proved influential as they led Arrows to only their second league triumph and first in 18 years after beating struggling Chambishi. The Airmen are only the second team from Lusaka to win the league in the last 10 years after Zesco United dominated with five trophies in the period. “It was not an easy challenge but we managed to achieve the goal that we had set this season, which was to win this league,” Mbewe said.

"And we are happy that we have managed to have the cup in our hands. I'm so happy about the character we have developed this season. If you have seen, in certain gams, we have had to come back [from a defeat] and eventually it has paid off this season." The Airmen would have been league champions by Wednesday had they beaten Kabwe Warriors, but a one-all draw meant the party had to wait. The delayed coronation meant a good opportunity for the Arrows faithful to see their team claim a historic league title. For them, the match was more of a party than a contest. Supporters had already trooped into the stadium an hour before the match. And the party was duly delivered thanks to goals from Ricky Banda, Saddam Phiri, Freddy Tshimenga and George Mandu who scored either side of half-time. Arrows have