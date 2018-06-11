Arrows batter Ndola 118-0, go top

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

ARROWS 118 NDOLA 0

CHAMPIONS Red Arrows on Saturday supplanted Diggers at the summit of the National Rugby League after battering ‘Killer Bees’ Ndola at Yotam Muleya Ground in Lusaka.

Victory pushed Arrows to 43 points at par with ‘Men at Work’ Diggers, but the Lusaka side have a healthier goal aggregate.

Simon Kapindu, Ackim Mushota, Emmanuel Daka, Vincent Mwale, Peter Mulenga, Peka Phiri, Enock Mutembo and Crispin Chola posted tries in this rescheduled Week Nine match.

With three rounds remaining, Arrows are now in a pole position to win a sixth consecutive title.

All the top three teams have now played 10 matches READ MORE