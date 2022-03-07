Arrows back again

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

ARROWS 14 BUFFALOES 5

GOING by their performances over the years, it was expected that Red Arrows were likely to conquer in Chingola, and indeed that was the case on Saturday.

The Airmen cruised past Green Buffaloes in the finals to lift the Nchanga Sevens championship.

Although it was just the start of the season, fans were reminded that despite being a new season, it is still the same ruthless Arrows they have come to know in the last decade.

Arrows have taken the domestic league by storm after winning eight consecutive titles and have also been dominated in cup competitions.

Arrows last season swept all the silverware before, them with the National Rugby League title, Mufulira Sevens, Owen ‘OJ’ Busange Sevens and Red Arrows Independence Challenge champions all going to the Airmen.

With the Mwamba Chishimba-led technical bench attending military courses in Mbala, one would have entertained the idea of Arrows struggling a bit at Lions Den, but that was not the case as they emerged victorious in