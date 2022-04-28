Arrows advised to maintain team’s anatomy

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

LEAGUE winning coach Dan Kabwe has urged champions Red Arrows to resist the temptation of panic-buying of players when they play in the CAF Champions League next season. Arrows at the weekend managed to win the league with a match to spare when they beat Chambishi 4–1 at Nkoloma Stadium. As a result of their triumph, they will be returning to the continent’s premier club competition. But Kabwe said in an interview from his base in Malawi that qualification to the Champions League should not compel Arrows to overindulge in the transfer market. “You know, we get excited when you are in the continental and start buying players [anyhow], but for them to start gelling and all, it takes time,” the former Power Dynamos, Zanaco, Lusaka Dynamos and national team coach said. “They (Arrows) should go for specifics, they have been building this team from the time they had to lay off a lot of senior players and it took them about three years to be where they are now.

"The focus should be on strategic positions that they feel they need to reinforce. Other than that, the team is good, they have played very well, let them gain experience." Kabwe said Arrows have made good progress in the last three seasons, but they now need to be consistent. "You see, Arrows were third last season, there is some